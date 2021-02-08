Facts

11:52 08.02.2021

Ukraine to be given priority in supply of vaccines under COVAX initiative – WHO Director-General

1 min read
Ukraine to be given priority in supply of vaccines under COVAX initiative – WHO Director-General

Ukraine will be given priority in the supply of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease as part of the COVAX initiative, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Last week, the COVAX published its forecast for the distribution of vaccines among the countries participating in this initiative, and together with UNICEF and other organizations we will work to distribute these vaccines as soon as possible. And Ukraine is one of those countries that will be included in the first wave of deployment of the COVAX initiative to vaccinate health workers, seniors, and those who directly communicate with patients with COVID-19, he said during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv.

Ghebreyesus said that the WHO would continue to provide Ukraine with its support in order to stop the transmission of the virus and save lives in order to rebuild the normal life of the country.

The WHO Director-General also welcomed Ukraine's earlier steps to counter COVID-19.

Tags: #who #covax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:14 03.02.2021
COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

09:23 01.02.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine within COVAX in Feb for hospital employees working with COVID-19 patients – Liashko

14:16 30.01.2021
Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

18:44 27.01.2021
Ukraine expects COVAX to confirm delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – Liashko

Ukraine expects COVAX to confirm delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – Liashko

09:14 25.01.2021
It will become known at late Jan what countries will receive early deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX

It will become known at late Jan what countries will receive early deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX

16:30 23.06.2020
EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

16:28 08.04.2020
WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

19:01 29.08.2018
Ukraine accounts for more than half of measles cases in European region in H1

Ukraine accounts for more than half of measles cases in European region in H1

14:06 17.04.2015
Poroshenko signs law on drugs state procurement via international organizations

Poroshenko signs law on drugs state procurement via international organizations

13:34 02.02.2015
WHO donates medicines, medical instruments to Donetsk region

WHO donates medicines, medical instruments to Donetsk region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

Results of intl language exams can be counted as final certification in foreign language in 2020/2021 academic year

We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

President's Office launches 30 large-scale weekly forums – Zelensky

UKRAINE INTENDES TO VACCINATE AGAINST COVID-19 UP TO HALF OF POPULATION IN 2021, H1 NEXT YEAR – ZELENSKY

LATEST

Court suspends MH17 case until April 15

District Administrative Court refuses to secure Tupytsky's claim against State Protection Department

Germany allocates EUR 13.1 mln to improve 12 medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

Results of intl language exams can be counted as final certification in foreign language in 2020/2021 academic year

Netherlands to not prosecute Ukraine for unclosed airspace in MH17 case – media

Medvedchuk's wife put on Myrotvorets website database

Zelensky approves plan for admitting foreign military staff to Ukraine for conducting exercises in 2021

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 13.1 mln to fight COVID-19, overcome consequences of pandemic

Ukravtodor, Turkey's Dogus sign contract for building new bridge in Kremenchuk for UAH 11.3 bln

Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD