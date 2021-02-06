Facts

15:56 06.02.2021

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

 In 2020, the Cyberpolice carried out ten international police operations to expose hacker groups, detained 326 online fraudsters and prevented 62 facts of breach of intellectual property rights.

As noted in a message on the website of the Cyberpolice, members of the exposed hacker groups caused damage to the countries of the European Union, Great Britain and the United States in the amount of more than $300 million.

In addition, during 2020, some 326 online fraudsters were detained who defrauded more than 26,000 citizens.

The victims received compensation of almost UAH 190 million.

"Due to the efforts of law enforcement agencies in 2020, some 47 children were rescued and 13 people were arrested, involved in the creation and distribution of pornographic content with the participation of children," the Cyberpolice said.

In addition, 62 facts of breach of intellectual property rights were prevented.

"During the past year, for the first time in the history of its existence, the Cyberpolice documented two criminal organizations. Participants in one of them established channels for the distribution of psychotropic substances via the Internet, while participants in the other specialized in hacking electronic systems by brute force and selling hacked products to DarkNet," First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Yevhen Koval said.

In addition, in order to provide quality assistance to citizens affected by cybercriminals, the Cyberpolice launched a free telephone support line in 2020.

Over the nine months of its operation, law enforcement officers received more than 100,000 calls from citizens. In addition, more than 40,000 applications were received due to the feedback.

Tags: #operations #cyberpolice
