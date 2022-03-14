Facts

15:00 14.03.2022

Stock market regulator allows taking loans secured by govt bonds during martial law

1 min read

By decision No. 162 made on March 13, 2022, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission provided an opportunity during martial law to conduct transactions related to collateral in banks for all government domestic loan bonds and obtaining a loan.

As stated in the report of the commission, it also allowed nonresident legal entities and individuals to open accounts and conclude contracts with war bonds under a simplified procedure.

According to the decision, for nonresident individuals, passport data is sufficient, for legal entities – a code / number from the trade, banking or court register and a registration certificate of a local authority of a foreign state on the registration of a legal entity.

In addition, the regulator allowed at the expense of the assets of collective investment institutions (CII) to carry out expenses related to servicing CII assets and conducting permitted operations with them.

