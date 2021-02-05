Facts

18:44 05.02.2021

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK television channels is justified and legal.

"The NSDC's decision is legal, logical, justified and fair. And it is fully supported by the United States and the European Union as well as the G7 countries, which clearly see the difference between censorship and the protection of national interests," Zelensky said in his vlog released on social networks on Friday evening.

