Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will visit Brussels (Belgium) on February 11 to participate in the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

"The seventh meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will take place in Brussels on February 11, 2021. The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, and the EU side - by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of theEuropean Commission Josep Borrell. The meeting will also be attended by EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi," the government’s press service said.

It is noted that at the meeting of the Association Council, it is planned to agree on a number of further joint steps for the practical implementation of the Summit agreements, many of which are quite ambitious and comprehensive.

It concerns launching a comprehensive review of the objectives of the Agreement, further progress on the digital economy, the Green Deal, the conclusion of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products, as well as setting specific deadlines for the first meeting of the EU-Ukraine cyber dialogue in 2021.

During the meeting, the parties will also discuss progress in the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, the pursuing of a broad reform agenda in Ukraine and to determine joint steps to further develop Ukraine's political association and economic integration with the EU.

"Particular attention will be paid to countering Russia's ongoing armed aggression, as well as the security and humanitarian situation, especially in the context of the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that on the outcomes of the meeting, the parties will adopt a joint statement.