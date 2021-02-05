Health Ministry to receive confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine supplies from manufactures soon – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health on Friday or in the coming days will receive agreements from manufacturing companies for the supply of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to Ukraine in February, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during the Hour of Questions to the Government in the parliament on Friday.

"Ukraine has signed a contract for the supply of vaccines with Sinovac. I think that today or in the coming days we will receive an agreement on other supplies also in February 2021," he said.

Stepanov said that for the logistics of supplying vaccines, the Ministry of Health has calculations for updating the cold chain.

"We have generated the need for refrigerators, thermo boxes and temperature control instruments. For the ultra-cold chain, we are attracting private companies that have experience in managing pharmaceuticals in ultra-low temperatures. To update the cold chain from plus 2 to plus 8 degrees Celsius, the government will invest in medical facilities involved in routine immunization, because we have a total need to update equipment," he said.

The minister also said that next week it is planned to launch an information portal on vaccination.

"The Ministry of Health plans to create a separate information portal on vaccination, where everyone can learn about the organization of the process. There will also be dashboards with vaccination statistics, which we are working on together with colleagues from the National Security and Defense Council [NSDC]. The first version of the portal with basic information will be launched next week, the full version together with a mobile one - until the end of February," Stepanov said.