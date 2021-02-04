Facts

17:57 04.02.2021

Ukrainian defender wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian defender wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been wounded as a result of the shelling attacks of Ukrainian positions launched by Russia-occupation forces, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command reported.

"Today, on February 4, not far from Pivdenne settlement, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich tactical group, the Russia-occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire regime and fired at our positions with 82-mm mortars and small arms. As a result of the shelling attacks, one Ukrainian serviceman received a gunshot wound," the command said on its Facebook page.

The soldier was promptly taken to a medical institution, where he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance. The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service are working at the scene.

It is noted that the OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of the enemy through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.

Tags: #donbas #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 04.02.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

10:09 29.01.2021
Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

16:49 20.01.2021
Conflict in Donbas to not become frozen – OSCE chairperson

Conflict in Donbas to not become frozen – OSCE chairperson

10:23 20.01.2021
Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

18:34 19.01.2021
Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

14:33 19.01.2021
Kuleba, OSCE Chairperson discuss issue of remote monitoring of situation in Crimea

Kuleba, OSCE Chairperson discuss issue of remote monitoring of situation in Crimea

14:26 19.01.2021
Sweden during its OSCE chair to continue efforts to resolve situation in Donbas – Linde

Sweden during its OSCE chair to continue efforts to resolve situation in Donbas – Linde

11:16 19.01.2021
OSCE Chairperson arrives in Ukraine on two-day visit

OSCE Chairperson arrives in Ukraine on two-day visit

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

12:08 18.01.2021
OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on Jan 19-20

OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to visit Ukraine on Jan 19-20

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

HACC Appeals Chamber suspends court's decision to transfer 'Tatarov case' to another pretrial investigation agency – NABU

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

LATEST

Zhytomyr offers Israel its production facilities as part of the cooperation - the meeting between the ambassador and the mayor

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

U.S. ready to finance restoration of Sikorsky's house in Kyiv – MP

Ukraine will have its own New York - Rada committee

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

HACC Appeals Chamber suspends court's decision to transfer 'Tatarov case' to another pretrial investigation agency – NABU

ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians support idea of ​​dissolution, re-election of Rada - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD