Ukrainian defender wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been wounded as a result of the shelling attacks of Ukrainian positions launched by Russia-occupation forces, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command reported.

"Today, on February 4, not far from Pivdenne settlement, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich tactical group, the Russia-occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire regime and fired at our positions with 82-mm mortars and small arms. As a result of the shelling attacks, one Ukrainian serviceman received a gunshot wound," the command said on its Facebook page.

The soldier was promptly taken to a medical institution, where he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance. The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the military law enforcement service are working at the scene.

It is noted that the OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of the enemy through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.