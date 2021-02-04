Facts

15:03 04.02.2021

Vaccination is complex logistic process – Pfizer Ukraine CEO

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is a complex logistic process, Pfizer Ukraine is doing everything necessary for the vaccine to appear in Ukraine, Pfizer Ukraine CEO Zoriana Tsilyk said during an online meeting titled "Global Review of Ukraine's Economy" organized by the European Business Association (EBA) on Thursday.

"Vaccination is a complex logistic process. [...] But we cannot start detailed communication until the medicine is registered in Ukraine. We are doing everything to make this happen as soon as possible. All governments signed contracts back in July, it was necessary [for Ukraine] to do this earlier. We are doing everything to ensure that the vaccine was in Ukraine, now negotiations are underway, so there is hope, the chances are good," Tsilyk said.

In her opinion, it is worth introducing an electronic vaccination passport in Ukraine.

"It would be good to introduce an electronic vaccination passport, because almost all vaccines require two injections, and this needs to be tracked somehow. It would be convenient to have vaccination data on your phone if you want to travel around the world," Tsilyk said.

The Pfizer Ukraine CEO also said it is "easier than everyone imagines to ensure the cold chain in the supply of vaccines."

"The vaccine is delivered in special thermal boxes that maintain the required temperature for five weeks. In Europe, the FedEx logistics company delivers the vaccine," she said, adding that Pfizer will vaccinate its employees.

In addition, the company plans to bring eight new molecules to the Ukrainian market in 2021.

"We are a very small market for Pfizer. If large developed markets bring out one or three new molecules per year, then we plan to bring eight molecules this year. When you bring new medicines to market, that is not a source of income. You have to invest a lot, that is concerns registration, import, and others. Access to innovative medicines can be organized even with the current level of funding. It is just necessary to improve the structure of expenses," Tsilyk said.

