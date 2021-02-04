Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Chief physician of the Regional Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital of Zaporizhia Volodymyr Shynkarenko said that the cause of the fire in one of the boxes of the intensive care unit was due to medical equipment, according to the 061.ua local Internet edition.

"The preliminary reasons will be established by the investigation, but we confirm that there was a fire in the medical equipment," the chief physician said at Zaporizhia Regional State Administration during an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

He also said that the ambulance teams, together with the hospital staff, evacuated patients who were in intensive care units. Seven people of these were hospitalized in other medical facilities in the city. Two hospital staff were hospitalized with burns.

"The doctor of the admission department showed courage and heroism, and by his actions he brought closer the option when people remained alive," Shynkarenko said.