Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians support idea of ​​dissolution, re-election of Rada - poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians support the idea of ​​dissolving the Verkhovna Rada and holding early parliamentary elections, according to a poll conducted by the Rating Sociological Group in early February.

So, according to the results of a poll conducted on February 2-3, sociologists note that 63% support the idea of ​​dissolving parliament and early re-elections, while 30% do not. Over the past two months, support for early parliamentary elections has increased from 58% to 63%.

At the same time, the leaders in the parliamentary rating are Opposition Platform - For Life (18.9%) and Servant of the People (18.6%). Some 15.2% would vote for the European Solidarity party, 12.2% - for the Batkivschyna party, 4.8% would choose the Ukrainian Strategy of Groisman party, the Radical Party would take 4.7%, while 4,5% of voters choose the Strength and Honor party, 4.4% belong to For the Future party, the Holos party would get 3.5%, the Shariy party - 3.4%, the Svoboda party - 3.1%, Vitali Klitschko's UDAR party - 2.4% %, Nash Krai party - 1.4%.

In addition, almost two-thirds of the polled Ukrainians - 62%, support the resignation of the government and the appointment of a new Cabinet, while 29% do not support it. Over the past two months, support for the idea of ​​resigning and electing a new Cabinet has grown from 60% to 62%.

The adoption of the law of Ukraine On the All-Ukrainian Referendum is supported by 58% of the respondents, 28% do not support it, and 14% have not decided.

The initiative to provide citizens of Ukraine with the legislative right to private ownership of firearms is supported by 23%, not supported by 75%.

89% support protests demanding a reduction in tariffs. 10% are against the rallies. At the same time, 36% of respondents believe that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine bears the greatest responsibility for the increase in tariffs, 29% blame the Verkhovna Rada, 24% - the President.

The audience for the sociological survey: the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative in terms of age, sex and type of settlement. Sample of population: 2,000 respondents. Interview method: CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews - telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2.2%. Dates: February 2-3, 2021.