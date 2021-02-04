Facts

11:20 04.02.2021

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government will extend quarantine until April 30, but most likely it will remain in effect after that date.

"We will extend quarantine until April 30. This is most likely not the final date when the quarantine will end. Most likely it will continue in one form or another, perhaps with mitigations, perhaps it will be adaptive," Shmyhal said during a general meeting of the European Business Association (EBA) titled "Global Review of Ukraine's Economy" on Thursday.

As reported, on December 9, 2020, the Cabinet extended the quarantine and the emergency situation until February 28, 2021. Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers will soon decide to return to the adaptive quarantine model.

