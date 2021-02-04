Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

As a result of a fire in Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital, which broke out on Thursday night, four people died – a doctor and three patients, two more were injured, Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"On February 3 at 23:25 in the city of Zaporizhia on 142 Hvardiysky Boulevard, on the territory of the Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital of Zaporizhia regional council, a fire broke out on the first floor of the five-story building of the medical facility. As a result of the fire, four people died and two people were injured," the State Emergency Service of Zaporizhia said on the website on Thursday night.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the fire broke out in one of the intensive care wards, located on the first floor of the multi-storey building of Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital.

Starukh, who arrived at the scene, told journalists that a woman, a doctor born in 1994, had died and three patients who underwent mechanical ventilation during the fire.

The press service of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhia region said the 101 Rescue Service received information about the fire in the medical facility on February 3 at 23:25, and already at 00:19 on February 4, the fire on an area of 20 square meters was eliminated.

During search and rescue operations, firefighters found the bodies of four people, including one medical worker.

It is known that firefighters managed to evacuate eight more people from the source of the fire, two of them were hospitalized.

For rescuers who were in contact with patients, sanitization was carried out at a disinfection post established on the territory of the hospital.

Some 60 firefighters and 16 units of special equipment were involved to extinguish the fire.

An investigation is underway. The causes of the fire are being established.