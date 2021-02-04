Facts

09:35 04.02.2021

Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

2 min read
Doctor, three patients died in fire at Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital

As a result of a fire in Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital, which broke out on Thursday night, four people died – a doctor and three patients, two more were injured, Head of Zaporizhia Regional State Administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"On February 3 at 23:25 in the city of Zaporizhia on 142 Hvardiysky Boulevard, on the territory of the Regional Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital of Zaporizhia regional council, a fire broke out on the first floor of the five-story building of the medical facility. As a result of the fire, four people died and two people were injured," the State Emergency Service of Zaporizhia said on the website on Thursday night.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, the fire broke out in one of the intensive care wards, located on the first floor of the multi-storey building of Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital.

Starukh, who arrived at the scene, told journalists that a woman, a doctor born in 1994, had died and three patients who underwent mechanical ventilation during the fire.

The press service of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhia region said the 101 Rescue Service received information about the fire in the medical facility on February 3 at 23:25, and already at 00:19 on February 4, the fire on an area of 20 square meters was eliminated.

During search and rescue operations, firefighters found the bodies of four people, including one medical worker.

It is known that firefighters managed to evacuate eight more people from the source of the fire, two of them were hospitalized.

For rescuers who were in contact with patients, sanitization was carried out at a disinfection post established on the territory of the hospital.

Some 60 firefighters and 16 units of special equipment were involved to extinguish the fire.

An investigation is underway. The causes of the fire are being established.

Tags: #fire #zaporizhia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 04.02.2021
Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

14:11 02.02.2021
Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

18:48 21.01.2021
House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

17:31 21.01.2021
Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

17:13 21.01.2021
Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

16:31 21.01.2021
Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

17:09 26.12.2020
Two people died in fire at Ukrzaliznytsia production unit near Poltava - SES

Two people died in fire at Ukrzaliznytsia production unit near Poltava - SES

12:34 19.12.2020
Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

13:04 18.12.2020
Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

16:18 16.12.2020
Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

Starukh, Boichuk become new heads of Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administrations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

HACC Appeals Chamber suspends court's decision to transfer 'Tatarov case' to another pretrial investigation agency – NABU

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Zaporizhia hospital fire caused by medical equipment – chief physician

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

LATEST

HACC Appeals Chamber suspends court's decision to transfer 'Tatarov case' to another pretrial investigation agency – NABU

ICRC head in Ukraine warns against politicizing vaccination subject in Ukraine

Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians support idea of ​​dissolution, re-election of Rada - poll

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas involve children into military conflict, investigation launched - PGO

'Tariff protests' supported by over 90% of Ukrainians - poll

Quarantine to be extended until April 30, but this is not final date – PM

British Ambassador to Ukraine welcomes imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine

Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

Ukrainian soldier who disappeared in JFO area held captive by Russia-occupation forces – task force

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD