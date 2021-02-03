Facts

11:07 03.02.2021

English court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank to further pay GBP 1 mln of bank's costs

3 min read
English court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank to further pay GBP 1 mln of bank's costs

 At a hearing on February 1, a British court granted PrivatBank's application for a further payment of its costs and ordered its former owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, together with the defendant companies, to pay GBP 1 million to the bank by March 15, 2021.

The bank's press service said on Wednesday that the total amount paid by the defendants together with interest is over GBP 12 million, consisting of interim payments of GBP 4.4 million on account of the bank's legal costs incurred at first instance and in respect of the defendants' unsuccessful attempt to challenge the jurisdiction in the court of appeal, and the return of GBP 7.5 million paid by the bank to the defendants in December 2018, The defendants were also ordered to pay a yet further circa GBP 35,000 in respect of the costs incurred by the bank in making the application.

The press service said that the total amount of the defendants' costs liability will be determined at hearings which will take place between October 2021 and February 2022.

A year later after the nationalization of PrivatBank in December 2016 the bank filed a lawsuit with the English High Court against former owners Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, as well as six British companies they are believed to own or control, and was granted a worldwide freezing order for over $2.5 billion.

However, on December 4, 2018, the English High Court found this lawsuit of PrivatBank to be incompatible with its jurisdiction, considering that it was filed against British companies in order to involve Kolomoisky and Boholiubov in the proceedings. The bank appealed this decision, and the Court of Appeal of England and Wales on October 15, 2019 sided with it. The court's order for a worldwide freeze on assets remained in force until a verdict on the merits was handed down.

The judges of the Court of Appeal confirmed that the bank can pursue its fraud claim for around $1.9 billion, plus interest, against its former owners and others in the English court.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to the proposal of the NBU and former shareholders of PrivatBank Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution in the Ukrainian market. The ex-owners of the bank consider the nationalization, as a result of which they completely lost their shares, illegal, while PrivatBank and the state demand compensation from them. The parties are currently litigating, both in Ukraine and in foreign jurisdictions.

Tags: #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:42 01.02.2021
Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

10:46 01.02.2021
Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

Investohills Vesta achieves freeze on assets of Kagerol Holdings, owner of Balaklava Mine in Sevastopol

16:47 30.01.2021
Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

16:44 28.01.2021
Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

12:39 27.01.2021
PrivatBank ends 2020 with net profit of UAH 25.3 bln after UAH 32.6 bln in 2019

PrivatBank ends 2020 with net profit of UAH 25.3 bln after UAH 32.6 bln in 2019

14:34 26.01.2021
Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

Court rules to delay sale of building of ex-owners of PrivatBank in Ohio for $17 mln

12:28 26.01.2021
Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

Supreme Court to consider appeal against convicted Yanukovych on March 15

11:55 25.01.2021
Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

17:44 20.01.2021
Court leaves Mykytas under arrest

Court leaves Mykytas under arrest

14:46 20.01.2021
Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

Court refuses Sologub seeking to declare illegal and annul decisions on application of disciplinary sanctions to him by NBU Council

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

LATEST

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

Govt instructs Health Ministry to accelerate implementation of electronic register of sick leave

President's Office starts inspecting Armed Forces units that run mission in Donbas

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

United States supports imposition of sanctions on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK television channels – embassy

Ukraine hopes to close NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine television channels on YouTube

Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

Zelensky: Decision on TV channels taken immediately after recording, discussing specific reasons for this

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD