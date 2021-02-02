Facts

12:54 02.02.2021

Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

2 min read

 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated February 1 on the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the Republic of Nicaragua.

Relevant decision was supported by 322 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.

As NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during his speech in the parliament, on November 10, 2020, the Republic of Nicaragua took unfriendly actions towards Ukraine by opening an "honorary consulate" in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua with a demand to cancel its unlawful decision, but the official Nicaragua ignored this appeal of the Ukrainian side, deliberately disregarding the official warning of Ukraine. By the decree of the President of the Republic of Nicaragua, 'honorary consul' in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was appointed Oleg Belaventsev, who on March 18, 2019 was found guilty by Sviatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv regarding encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, incitement to the state's sake, waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, and sentenced to 13 years in prison," Danilov said.

He said such actions are gross violations of Ukrainian legislation and international law.

Tags: #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 29.01.2021
U.S. sanctions against MP Dubinsky based on public, classified data – source

U.S. sanctions against MP Dubinsky based on public, classified data – source

14:19 29.01.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

13:55 27.01.2021
Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

17:57 19.01.2021
Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

12:59 15.01.2021
Dubinsky asks leadership of Servant of People to hold faction's meeting to consider issue of imposing sanctions against him by U.S.

Dubinsky asks leadership of Servant of People to hold faction's meeting to consider issue of imposing sanctions against him by U.S.

18:30 11.01.2021
U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

18:29 11.01.2021
Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

17:23 07.01.2021
Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

12:04 16.12.2020
EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

LATEST

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Police detains Epicenter arsonist in Pervomaisk

MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

Epicenter building in Pervomaisk is already on fire throughout entire area – Emergency Service

Groysman ready to become prime minister again, but needs to get mandate of confidence in elections

Razumkov opens Rada's fifth session of ninth convocation

Ukraine must adopt IHRA's international definition of anti-Semitism – Boris Lozhkin

There is every reason to foresee United States to be more active in resolving conflict in Donbas – Kuleba

United States to continue providing robust economic, military aid to Ukraine – State Department

Court obliges prosecutor general to consider petition of Bakhmatiuk's lawyer to withdraw VAB Bank case from NABU - Ukrlandfarming

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD