16:11 30.01.2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) should be free, the presidential press service said.

He and Health Minister Maksym Stepanov discussed this aspect of immunization in detail, which is scheduled to start in February.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine will be free. This is exactly the concern, this is the protection that the government should provide to a citizen during the pandemic, from which the whole world is suffering. I do not know how much the vaccine will cost in private hospitals, but for most Ukrainians this prevention can strain the wallet. And the vaccine against COVID-19 is not something the government should make money on," the president said.

The head of the Health Ministry said the vaccination plan provides for the provision of services free of charge to everyone, and vulnerable categories of the population will be the first to get vaccinated.

"Soon we will present and explain in detail a plan on how to get a vaccine against coronavirus. We will be the first to vaccinate doctors, mobile groups. Among the priority populations, of course, are the elderly. We are also actively and effectively working within the COVAX initiative. Given the capacity, how many people are there. We will be able to vaccinate within a month, we have an even distribution of public funds. And they will be enough to cover all the needs for vaccination," Stepanov said.

At the same time, the head of state supports the development of the market so that Ukrainians who have funds can self-vaccinate against COVID-19. Immunization will be voluntary. However, both the president and the Health Ministry believe that Ukrainians are health conscious, understand the challenges and stick to the vaccination plan.

"We always have disputes over even already known vaccines. But this time we are talking not only about national programs, but about a global program to protect the population in every corner of the planet. Getting a vaccine against coronavirus is not just to protect yourself and get rid of annoying It is also a concern for the entire population, it is a contribution to the fact that we will all return to our usual life and restore world communications," the president said.

Stepanov said the vaccines will be tested many times, the Ukrainians will be offered high-quality vaccines, which will be stored in proper conditions.

