Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Workers of mobile vaccination teams and medical workers of clinics where they provide inpatient medical care to patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) will be the first in Ukraine to be inoculated, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

"At the first stage, we vaccinate people at critical risk of infection and development of COVID-19 and those who perform critical functions in response to the coronavirus pandemic," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

The minister said that workers of laboratories conducting laboratory tests for COVID-19 will also be among the first to be vaccinated; all emergency medical personnel, including drivers; people who are in specialized facilities (boarding schools, nursing homes, etc.), as well as employees of these institutions (boarding schools, nursing homes, etc.) and military personnel who take part in the Joint Force Operation.

The minister said at the first stage it is planned to vaccinate about 367,491 people. Vaccination will be carried out by special mobile teams.