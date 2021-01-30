Facts

12:10 30.01.2021

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire five times, two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on January 29, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, five ceasefire violations were recorded. In the area of responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force, not far from the Vodiane settlement, in the Azov region, the Russian-occupation forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle of the 'quadrocopter' type and dropped two VOG-17 rounds over the positions of the Joint Forces. As a result, two Ukrainian soldiers received shrapnel wounds. The military was promptly taken to a hospital, where they were provided with proper medical care," the JFO headquarters said in the statement on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.

"Since the beginning of this day, on January 30, no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded along the entire contact line," the JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:15 29.01.2021
Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

09:26 28.01.2021
Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire ten times in 24 hours, no casualties - JFO HQ

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire ten times in 24 hours, no casualties - JFO HQ

09:37 21.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas twice violate ceasefire over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas twice violate ceasefire over past day, one Ukrainian serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

11:21 16.01.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times over past day, one wounded - JFO HQ

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times over past day, one wounded - JFO HQ

09:36 14.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire six times on Ukrainian positions – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas open fire six times on Ukrainian positions – JFO HQ

17:19 11.01.2021
Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

14:28 09.01.2021
Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

Russia-led forced in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over past 24 hours - JFO HQ

12:57 07.01.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, no casualties – JFO HQ

10:31 06.01.2021
No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported among Ukrainian defenders amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:54 05.01.2021
No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Neskoromny put on wanted list, info about treason of SBU ex-dpty head being checked

LATEST

There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

Pechersky Court says it does not initiate proceedings against Biden, Poroshenko – press service

Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

Armed Forces two soldiers wounded in Maryinka when enemy fires at Ukrainian positions

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine to be free – Zelensky

Workers of mobile vaccination team, medical workers to be first inoculated against COVID-19 in Ukraine – Stepanov

Georgia sees decrease in daily COVID-19 rate

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Luhansk region on Jan 26 died

Ukraine to receive 117,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech within COVAX in Feb

Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD