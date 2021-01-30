Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire five times over past day, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire five times, two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on January 29, in the area of the Joint Force Operation, five ceasefire violations were recorded. In the area of responsibility of the Skhid [East] task force, not far from the Vodiane settlement, in the Azov region, the Russian-occupation forces used an unmanned aerial vehicle of the 'quadrocopter' type and dropped two VOG-17 rounds over the positions of the Joint Forces. As a result, two Ukrainian soldiers received shrapnel wounds. The military was promptly taken to a hospital, where they were provided with proper medical care," the JFO headquarters said in the statement on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC.

"Since the beginning of this day, on January 30, no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded along the entire contact line," the JFO headquarters said.