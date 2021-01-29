Facts

17:45 29.01.2021

EU-Ukraine Association Council's regular meeting to be held in Brussels in early Feb – Zelensky's call with European Commission's President

1 min read
EU-Ukraine Association Council's regular meeting to be held in Brussels in early Feb – Zelensky's call with European Commission's President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen noted the importance of the regular meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, which will be held in Brussels in early February.

According to the presidential website of Ukraine on Friday, the Ukrainian side expects that during the event a dialogue on updating the parameters of the free trade area and strengthening the sectoral provisions of the Association Agreement will start.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the issue of signing the Agreement on Common Aviation Area of the European Union with Ukraine. The president believes the EU will be able to complete work on the document in the near future. "The conclusion of this important agreement is in the common interest of Ukraine and the European Union," the presidential press service said.

Zelensky also briefed von der Leyen in detail on the initiative to establish the "Crimean Platform" and invited her to personally participate in the founding summit to be held in Kyiv in August 2021.

Tags: #eu_ukraine #association
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 13.01.2021
Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

15:48 04.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

10:02 04.12.2020
European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

17:19 08.09.2020
Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

13:04 15.07.2020
Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

10:29 28.09.2018
Ukrainian enterprises participating in review of U.S. duties for ferrosilicon manganese

Ukrainian enterprises participating in review of U.S. duties for ferrosilicon manganese

17:59 09.07.2018
Russia responsible for Donbas conflict, must comply with Minsk accords - Tusk

Russia responsible for Donbas conflict, must comply with Minsk accords - Tusk

18:30 10.05.2018
Poroshenko, EU leaders discuss security, economic, cultural cooperation in Aachen

Poroshenko, EU leaders discuss security, economic, cultural cooperation in Aachen

18:10 10.05.2018
Poroshenko, Borisov agree on preparations for EU-Ukraine summit

Poroshenko, Borisov agree on preparations for EU-Ukraine summit

11:06 23.01.2018
Anticorruption court creation, implementation of Association Agreement expected from Kyiv

Anticorruption court creation, implementation of Association Agreement expected from Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. sanctions against MP Dubinsky based on public, classified data – source

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

PGO trying to remove case on suspicion of dpty head of President's Office from bureau's investigative jurisdiction – NABU

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

LATEST

U.S. sanctions against MP Dubinsky based on public, classified data – source

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

PGO trying to remove case on suspicion of dpty head of President's Office from bureau's investigative jurisdiction – NABU

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO to be appointed in near future – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD