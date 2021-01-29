EU-Ukraine Association Council's regular meeting to be held in Brussels in early Feb – Zelensky's call with European Commission's President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen noted the importance of the regular meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, which will be held in Brussels in early February.

According to the presidential website of Ukraine on Friday, the Ukrainian side expects that during the event a dialogue on updating the parameters of the free trade area and strengthening the sectoral provisions of the Association Agreement will start.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the issue of signing the Agreement on Common Aviation Area of the European Union with Ukraine. The president believes the EU will be able to complete work on the document in the near future. "The conclusion of this important agreement is in the common interest of Ukraine and the European Union," the presidential press service said.

Zelensky also briefed von der Leyen in detail on the initiative to establish the "Crimean Platform" and invited her to personally participate in the founding summit to be held in Kyiv in August 2021.