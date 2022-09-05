EU to continue to support Ukraine to help it end war, build modern, democratic state – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the main message on the results of today's meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council is that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine to win the war with Russia and build a modern democratic state.

He said this during a press conference on the result of the 8th EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Monday.

"The main message of today's meeting to the whole world is that the European Union will continue supporting Ukraine whatever threat, whatever blackmailing Russia can put on us. We will provide our support politically, financially and militarily as long as it takes and as much as needed," Borrell said.

According to him, the first goal of the EU's support is to help Ukraine to end the war as soon as possible and not in any way, but with respect the sovereignty of Ukraine.

"The long-term objective goes behind the war is to support Ukraine to win the peace. And to win the peace means to build a modern, democratic, independent and prosperous Ukraine. During our meeting we rated as the strongest possible our condemnation of the Russian war of aggression. It has to stop and unconditionally withdraw from the entire territory of Ukraine with its internationally recognized borders," he said.

Borrell also noted that by starting the war "Putin wanted to occupy, to destroy and to colonize Ukraine. And instead he has been pushing Ukraine closer to the European Union. He also has been strengthening our resolute to help to build a modern, democratic and independent Ukraine as an integral part of the European family. Putin wanted just the contrary. He could never imagine that six months after launching the war he would be in a situation like this. Ukraine closer to the EU and the EU is strengthening our support to you to build a modern, democratic, sovereign, independent Ukraine as an integral part of the European family."