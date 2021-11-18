Facts

15:19 18.11.2021

Association Agreement offers much more integration than EU, Ukraine could achieve so far – Mathernová

3 min read
Association Agreement offers much more integration than EU, Ukraine could achieve so far – Mathernová

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement offers much more integration than the EU and Ukraine have been able to achieve so far, Head of the Ukraine Support Group in the European Commission, Deputy Director General of the European Commission's Directorate General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Katarína Mathernová said.

Mathernová told Interfax-Ukraine that the European Commission officials have come a long way since the signing of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Association Agreement in 2014 with the final entry into force in 2017. The president formulated it very correctly, it is that there are huge opportunities to go even deeper, even further. This document, its political and economic part, suggests, as well as offers, much more integration than we were capable of to achieve so far.

According to her, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sees the great potential of the Agreement, which has not yet been implemented, and invites both the Ukrainian side and their team to make much more efforts to use the existing opportunities in full.

Mathernová said that, in particular they discussed the internal market in the area of digitalization and telecommunications. The officials also discussed the fact that in the summer thet started, and Ukraine became the first country of the Eastern Partnership, cyber dialogue. As well as they started and will continue to conduct a dialogue on the so-called Green Deal. This is a forum headed by Mathernová and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

The Deputy Director General of the European Commission's Directorate General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations said the last meeting of the forum was held in Kyiv in September 2021, before that it was in Brussels, and the next round will be in Brussels, most likely in January next year. In other words, the EU plans to do this on a regular basis, so that this is a forum in which they can discuss the necessary changes that are needed for the Green Transition, as well as funding issues and so on.

She said the Energy Efficiency Fund is just one example, one project that the European Commission sees as critical to help Ukraine reduce energy dependence. According to the official, the Energy Efficiency Fund is bringing results right now. Almost 200,000 people in Ukraine have taken advantage of the opportunities provided by this fund in two years.

The head of the Ukraine Support Group in the European Commission said the Ukraine-EU summit, which took place in Kyiv on October 12, was very good. In addition, this was the first visit of President Ursula von der Leyen to Ukraine in her current position. According to Mathernová, after the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed for this reason, it was important to make this visit. She believes that it was a necessary summit that provided an opportunity to reaffirm the depth of relations between Ukraine and the EU, the commitments they have to each other and the desire to work together on a number of common initiatives.

Mathernová believes that a striking example of this is that after the signing of the Common Aviation Area Agreement at the EU-Ukraine summit, immediately, literally the next day, Wizz Air announced a direct flight between Kyiv and Brussels.

She said that is great, adding that directly during the summit, the officials also discussed deepening sectoral integration between Ukraine and the EU. Moreover, during the summit, the leaders reaffirmed their full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Tags: #mathernová #association
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 18.11.2021
European Commission working on supply of school buses for villages near contact line in Donbas

European Commission working on supply of school buses for villages near contact line in Donbas

10:55 24.06.2021
Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

11:44 09.02.2021
Adoption of bill on local content to ease Ukraine's position in talks on Association Agreement renewal – Stefanishyna

Adoption of bill on local content to ease Ukraine's position in talks on Association Agreement renewal – Stefanishyna

17:45 29.01.2021
EU-Ukraine Association Council's regular meeting to be held in Brussels in early Feb – Zelensky's call with European Commission's President

EU-Ukraine Association Council's regular meeting to be held in Brussels in early Feb – Zelensky's call with European Commission's President

18:45 13.01.2021
Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

15:48 04.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Feb 2021 - Stefanishyna

10:02 04.12.2020
European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

European Union postpones EU-Ukraine Association Council - media

17:19 08.09.2020
Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

13:04 15.07.2020
Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

Cabinet to confer with business on improvements to Ukraine-EU Association Agreement

10:29 28.09.2018
Ukrainian enterprises participating in review of U.S. duties for ferrosilicon manganese

Ukrainian enterprises participating in review of U.S. duties for ferrosilicon manganese

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 28 employees of Russian special services

State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

Bellingcat materials to be studied within investigation – Venediktova

Plan for detention of 'Wagner PMC' approved by Ukraine's political officials – BellingCat report

About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

LATEST

Ukrainian tourists stranded in Turkey return to Ukraine

Zelensky enacts NSDC sanctions against 28 employees of Russian special services

State Property Fund Head Sennychenko announces resignation of own will

Bellingcat materials to be studied within investigation – Venediktova

Four servicemen wounded, another one receives combat injury amid shelling in Donbas

Presence of antibodies is not reason for refusing vaccination - Health Ministry

The city of Dnipro is interested in establishing cooperation with the Israeli city of Netanya - the Embassy

Plan for detention of 'Wagner PMC' approved by Ukraine's political officials – BellingCat report

Servant of People intends to prevent increase in prices for public transport in Kyiv

EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD