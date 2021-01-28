Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov and U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine Kristina Kvien discussed the sanctions policy and intensified cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

According to the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Danilov congratulated the U.S. side on the inauguration of the newly elected U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also informed the U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine that work is now underway to develop and approve 14 sectoral strategies, which are envisaged by the Ukraine's National Security Strategy, introduced by the presidential decree.

The parties also considered issues of sanctions policy and intensification of cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

In her turn, Kvien assured of the invariability of support for Ukraine by the United States of America and expressed readiness to further expand bilateral cooperation.