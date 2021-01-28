Facts

18:30 28.01.2021

Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

1 min read
Danilov, Kvien discuss sanctions policy, intensified cooperation in military-technical sphere

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov and U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine Kristina Kvien discussed the sanctions policy and intensified cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

According to the press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Danilov congratulated the U.S. side on the inauguration of the newly elected U.S. President Joseph Biden.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also informed the U.S. Charge d'Affaires to Ukraine that work is now underway to develop and approve 14 sectoral strategies, which are envisaged by the Ukraine's National Security Strategy, introduced by the presidential decree.

The parties also considered issues of sanctions policy and intensification of cooperation in the military-technical sphere.

In her turn, Kvien assured of the invariability of support for Ukraine by the United States of America and expressed readiness to further expand bilateral cooperation.

Tags: #usa #nsdc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:32 28.01.2021
Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

Kvien meets with MPs from Servant of People on sanctions against Dubinsky, but they want to figure it out – Yermak

16:19 28.01.2021
Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

Yermak: Attempts by many forces to spoil relations between Ukraine and U.S. unsuccessful

16:31 27.01.2021
Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

15:45 27.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

13:49 26.01.2021
Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

Danilov on Russian NSDC statement on Ukrainian language status: we do not need Russian advice on this issue

10:37 18.01.2021
U.S. Department of Commerce adds Chinese Motor Sich investor Skyrizon to Military End-User list

U.S. Department of Commerce adds Chinese Motor Sich investor Skyrizon to Military End-User list

18:30 11.01.2021
U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

U.S. Treasury imposes sanctions against number of individuals, organizations from Ukraine for meddling in elections

18:29 11.01.2021
Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

15:24 07.01.2021
Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

Poroshenko congratulates Biden on confirmation of his victory in Congress, thanks U.S. Republican administration

13:51 07.01.2021
Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Ukraine to receive two new patrol boats from United States

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

Ukraine records 5,529 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,946 people recovered – Stepanov

Meeting of advisers to Normandy Four's leaders held, agreed to continue consultations - presidential press service

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny served with charges of organizing assassination

LATEST

Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Venice Commission receives request from Razumkov to provide opinion on draft laws in relation to Constitutional Court

Slovak investors declare illegal takeover of office building in Podil district in Kyiv

EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

Administrative court refuses to satisfy Nefyodov's claim seeking to be reinstated as head of State Customs Service

Yermak: We are not talking about global personnel changes in govt

Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

Kuleba on confirmation of Russian delegation's powers by PACE: Assembly broke down long ago

PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

USAID donates special vehicles worth $735,000 to Kyiv to eliminate accidents on heating networks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD