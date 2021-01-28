PACE confirms credentials of Russian delegation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) by a majority of votes has confirmed the credentials of the Russian delegation.

"PACE has decided by 107 votes 36, with 24 abstentions – to ratify the credentials of the Russian delegation, which were challenged on substantial grounds on the opening day of the session. The full text of the resolution to come shortly," the PACE said on its on Twitter on Thursday.

"After a two-hour debate, PACE adopted a report critical for the Russian Federation, but at the same time confirmed the credentials of the Russian delegation. Some 109 delegates voted for and 37 ones (including me) against," Honcharenko wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, PACE did not support the appeal we initiated against the powers of the Russian delegation. But we are not going to give up [...] We, together with our international friends, will challenge the powers of the Russian delegation every time it becomes possible," he said.