17:49 27.01.2021

Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

Hungary donated 50 artificial lung ventilation devices to Ukraine, said Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto during a working visit to Ukraine.

"In order to more successfully combat the pandemic, yesterday we donated 50 artificial respirators to Ukraine. And different hospitals, located not in Zakarpattia, received 46 pieces of such equipment," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The minister stressed that Hungary has prepared a project for the modernization of the bridge over the Tisza River in Záhony and would like to implement this project.

"We would like to open a new border point between Velyka Khodas and Velyka Palad. We are ready to give a loan of EUR 50 million for the construction of roads in Zakarpattia. And until that moment, we have provided grants in the amount of 16 billion forints to finance about 34,000 projects. And within this framework, another 22 billion - grants for Zakarpattia," he said.

Szijjarto noted that he confirmed to the head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration the idea that Hungary is ready to continue the M3 and M31 motorways to the border with Ukraine and is ready to take part in the development of structures from the Ukrainian side.

Tags: #hungary #ventilators
