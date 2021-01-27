Hungary to continue rehabilitation of Armed Forces servicemen

Hungary will continue the rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military and will take children from the East of Ukraine on vacation, Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said during a working visit to Ukraine.

"To emphasize once again our good intentions, I want to say that we will continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine. As for now, 2,300 Ukrainian children from the eastern territories of Ukraine had vacation in Hungary. If the situation with the epidemic allows us, this summer we will continue this program," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Also, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said that his country provided treatment to 42 military personnel who suffered as a result of the war in eastern Ukraine.

"And, of course, we are ready to continue this program. We hope that our medical capabilities (but it depends on the situation with the epidemic) will be such that we will be able to continue this program," he said.