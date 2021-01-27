Facts

15:59 27.01.2021

Hungary to continue rehabilitation of Armed Forces servicemen

1 min read
Hungary to continue rehabilitation of Armed Forces servicemen

Hungary will continue the rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military and will take children from the East of Ukraine on vacation, Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said during a working visit to Ukraine.

"To emphasize once again our good intentions, I want to say that we will continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine. As for now, 2,300 Ukrainian children from the eastern territories of Ukraine had vacation in Hungary. If the situation with the epidemic allows us, this summer we will continue this program," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Also, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said that his country provided treatment to 42 military personnel who suffered as a result of the war in eastern Ukraine.

"And, of course, we are ready to continue this program. We hope that our medical capabilities (but it depends on the situation with the epidemic) will be such that we will be able to continue this program," he said.

Tags: #hungary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 27.01.2021
Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

Hungary donates 50 ventilators to Ukraine – Szijjarto

13:15 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

Kuleba: Hungary won't completely block Ukraine's relations with NATO

18:43 07.12.2020
Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

09:49 01.12.2020
Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

Ukraine taking measures to destabilize relations with Hungary – Szijjártó

18:56 06.11.2020
Kuleba, Szijjártó agree to turn page on Budapest's interference in Ukrainian elections

Kuleba, Szijjártó agree to turn page on Budapest's interference in Ukrainian elections

13:39 29.10.2020
Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

17:04 27.10.2020
Brussels believes that Kyiv and Budapest should solve existing bilateral issues based on EU's values and principles

Brussels believes that Kyiv and Budapest should solve existing bilateral issues based on EU's values and principles

12:15 27.10.2020
Ukraine with 'unfriendly steps' refuses Hungarian support for Euro-Atlantic integration efforts – Szijjártó

Ukraine with 'unfriendly steps' refuses Hungarian support for Euro-Atlantic integration efforts – Szijjártó

15:43 26.10.2020
Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

Ukrainian MFA hands note of protest to Hungarian ambassador in connection with agitation of Hungarian officials in favor of party at local elections

17:02 25.10.2020
Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Rada proposed to allow Ukrainians to have dual citizenship – bill

Two more criminal cases opened in Ukraine against Biden and Poroshenko two days after inauguration in U.S. - lawyer

LATEST

Ukraine, Canada establish working group on mobility issues

Navalny's apartment in Moscow being searched - associates

Education Ministry recommends educational institutions in Ukraine's seven regions switch to distance learning amid difficult weather conditions

SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny to give press conference in Brussels

Lazebna advocates unification of social services, medical reform in Ukraine

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada

Ukraine should raise issue of involving United States in 'Normandy format' – U.S. expert

Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

Kuleba: No reason to believe that Ukrainian Hungarians are prone to separatism

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD