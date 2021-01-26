Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine is currently signing or has already signed contracts for more than 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"There will be enough vaccines for everyone this year. Today, we have contracts for more than 30 million vaccines that have actually been signed and are being signed," Shmyhal said on the air of ICTV channel on Monday evening, January 25.

The prime minister also said that all the queues according to the national vaccination plan will be observed, and the vaccination itself will start in February.

"In the near future, Ukraine will receive one million doses of vaccine. Until the end of January, we expect the amount of COVAX vaccine [...] there will be the first delivery of COVAX vaccine in the amount of 200,000 doses or more, in order to start emergency immediate vaccination," Shmyhal said.