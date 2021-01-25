Facts

15:46 25.01.2021

Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

The Verkhovna Rada has not received any submissions from the mono-majority and the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the consideration of personnel issues, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said during a briefing on Monday.

"Regarding personnel issues, as of today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has not received any submissions from the mono-majority to the Verkhovna Rada. There is a procedure, it is very simple: the faction submits to the Prime Minister, and the Prime Minister then submits the candidacy of certain Minister to the Verkhovna Rada. As of today, there have been no such initiatives, so it is rather difficult to talk about whether personnel issues will be considered this week. Today there is no such thing," Razumkov said.

At the same time, the speaker said that the issue of resignation of the minister of ecology "is not on the agenda today," moreover, Razumkov is not sure that "it will appear in the near future."

 

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #rada
