Investigative bodies to say in near future that Naumov was to be removed since he was obstacle to Neskornomny's position in SBU's leadership – source

In the near future, the investigation bodies plan to report that the motive for the order to remove head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security department of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) Andriy Naumov, was caused by the fact that he was the only obstacle to ex-deputy head of the special service Dmytro Neskoromny to receive a high position in the leadership of the SBU, a source in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Neskoromny is documented in the materials of the secret investigation, which recorded the contacts of Rasyuk [detained colonel of the special unit Alpha Yuriy Rasyuk], who was close to Neskoromny," said the interlocutor of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, he stressed: "The investigation plans to publicly announce the version that the motive for ordering the removal of Naumov was caused by the fact that he was the only obstacle to Neskornomny's getting a high position in the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine."

At the same time, the SBU neither officially confirmed nor denied the information that former first deputy head of the SBU Neskornomny is actually involved in this criminal case. "The procedural rules do not yet allow us to make the information public, but we will do it as soon as it becomes possible," the SBU press center told the agency.