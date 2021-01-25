Ukraine registers 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 5,783 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine registered 2,516 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, and 5,783 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine recorded 2,516 new COVID-19 cases as of January 25, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 95 children and 87 medical workers, and 5,783 persons recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The total number of infections has reached 1,194,328 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 21,924 deaths and 953,297 recoveries.

Over the past day, most confirmed cases were registered in Zaporizhia region (241), Ivano-Frankivsk region (238), Odesa region (166), Chernivtsi region (160), and Kyiv (146).