House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

No social protection institutions are registered on 150b Nyzhnia Gyivska Street in Kharkiv, where 15 people died as a result of a fire on Thursday, said Yuriy Shparaha, director of the department for social protection of the population of the regional state administration.

"There is a private house behind the fence. Nobody had access there, because this institution has no purpose as an institution for social protection of the population," Shparaha told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

According to him, elderly people who were in the house at the time of the fire and those who were rescued, if necessary, will be placed in group homes in the region. Shparaha also said that the relatives and friends of these people are now being identified.

As reported, at 15:03 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building on 150-b Nyzhnia Gyivska Street, previously converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died. The area of the fire was 100 sq. m. At 16:14 the fire was localized. Now rescuers and police officers are examining the premises located on the second floor of the building.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been launched under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.