Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukraine needs investment in interceptor drones from partner countries and increased sanctions against Russia, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on Russia's strikes on Kharkiv and a number of regions on Friday night.

“Russian strikes on our people. Yet another atrocity. In Kharkiv, nine people were injured as a result of a drone attack. Among the wounded are women in a maternity hospital – mothers with newborns, women recovering from surgery. Fortunately, no children were injured … There is no silence in Ukraine. Constant Russian attacks with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs. That is why it is so important to implement as soon as possible everything we agreed on with our partners these past days in Italy,” Zelenskyy, who took part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is taking place in Rome on July 10-11, wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He stressed that Ukraine needs protection, primarily air defense systems and interceptor drones. “This was discussed with all our partners. We have received positive signals, and it is crucial that these signals turn into real investments in this technology. Sanctions must be strengthened. We are expecting the adoption of a new sanctions package. Everything that will put pressure on Russia and stop it must be implemented as quickly as possible,” Zelenskyy said.