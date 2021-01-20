Nine people to be transferred from ORDLO to territory controlled by Ukraine's govt – Denisova

Nine people who are illegally detained in places of detention will be transferred from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, Verkhovna Rada's human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

"Three people have already been delivered to the pretrial detention facility in Luhansk, they are preparing for release, and six people in Donetsk pretrial detention facility. They are now being fed, washed, given medical care, and made to look tidy. Tonight or tomorrow morning they will be transferred along the Luhansk-Donetsk-Rostov-on-Don-Minsk-Kyiv route," Denisova said.

At the same time, Denisova said that she could not give their names, but said that they were all citizens of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk said that the transfer of some of the detained citizens of Ukraine to head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, without the participation of authorized public agencies, is a violation of international agreements at the highest level.