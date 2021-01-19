Facts

18:34 19.01.2021

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Sweden intends to involve more women in conflict resolution during its chairmanship over the OSCE, said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"Our chairpersonship will also emphasize that the inclusion and meaningful participation of women in peace and security is crucial to prevent and mitigate conflicts and consolidating peace," said Linde at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said that today she met with head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Yasar Halit Cevik and with her OSCE Special Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in the east of Ukraine Heidi Grau.

Linde promised to keep in close contact with them "to follow developments here very closely."

"I also stressed that SMM must have safe, secure, and unrestricted access through all Ukraine to implement its mandate," she noted.

 

