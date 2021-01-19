Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine will soon join the European Battery and Clean Hydrogen Alliances.

"The new policy creates opportunities for the direct integration of Ukraine into the European Union through the formation of so-called sectoral alliances: such as the Raw Materials Alliance, the Battery Alliance, and the Clean Hydrogen Alliance. This is the new EU policy towards third countries. The dialogue at the highest political level contributed to the fact that Ukraine is already a member of the Raw Materials Alliance and in the near future we expect Ukraine to join the Battery and Clean Hydrogen Alliances," Stefanishyna said at a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on coordinating climate change mitigation within the framework of the European Commission's European Green Deal initiative.

According to her, this means that Ukraine is regarded as a full member.