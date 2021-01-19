Italian Ambassador presents copies of his credentials to Ukrainian Dpty FM
Newly appointed Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo presented copies of credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar.
"I accepted copies of credentials from Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Pier Francesco Zazo. I am glad that the development of economic cooperation and the continuation of active political contacts at a high level is the priority for the ambassador. We are working together on a number of bilateral events," Bodnar wrote on Twitter.