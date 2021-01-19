Sweden during its OSCE chair to continue efforts to resolve situation in Donbas – Linde

During its chairmanship in the OSCE, Sweden will continue its efforts to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

"One of our priorities [...] will be to defend the European security order and support a political resolution of the conflict, which is in line with OSCE principles and commitments, with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," Linde said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She welcomed the significant decrease in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas.

"Due to to this, the daily life of the population living in these areas has become safer, and Ukraine deserves great gratitude for this," the minister said.

As the correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine said, she also expressed regret that one Ukrainian serviceman died in the area of the JFO last week, and expressed condolences to his family.