Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet says that the return of 9th and 11th grade students to full-fledged education is essential.

"The return of 9th and 11th grade graduates to full-fledged education is extremely necessary and important," the ministry's press service quoted Shkarlet as saying.

According to him, teachers have precautions about the lack of face-to-face communication with students. Parents and schoolchildren are also worried, who are preparing for external independent assessment and state final certification during the current school year, mainly in remote form.

"After the end of increased quarantine measures, with a favorable sanitary and epidemiological situation, the students of graduating classes will return to desks in a mixed form of education," Shkarlet said.

He said also that the issue of full or mixed education for students of other classes is being considered. Accordingly, consultations with the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko are ongoing.