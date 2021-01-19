Facts

12:55 19.01.2021

Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

1 min read
Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet says that the return of 9th and 11th grade students to full-fledged education is essential.

"The return of 9th and 11th grade graduates to full-fledged education is extremely necessary and important," the ministry's press service quoted Shkarlet as saying.

According to him, teachers have precautions about the lack of face-to-face communication with students. Parents and schoolchildren are also worried, who are preparing for external independent assessment and state final certification during the current school year, mainly in remote form.

"After the end of increased quarantine measures, with a favorable sanitary and epidemiological situation, the students of graduating classes will return to desks in a mixed form of education," Shkarlet said.

He said also that the issue of full or mixed education for students of other classes is being considered. Accordingly, consultations with the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko are ongoing.

Tags: #education #schools
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:11 11.12.2020
Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

17:18 10.10.2020
Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

12:46 08.09.2020
Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

17:33 31.07.2020
In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

18:06 22.06.2020
Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

18:56 18.06.2020
Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

14:44 17.06.2020
Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

13:26 04.10.2019
Russian-language schools to switch to Ukrainian language of instruction from Sept 2020

Russian-language schools to switch to Ukrainian language of instruction from Sept 2020

12:19 20.08.2019
Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

17:25 16.07.2019
Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

SBI serves Tupytsky with charge of deliberate testimony, bribery of witness

Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia – Stepanov

Lausanne's court to consider UAF's appeal against decision on technical defeat in League of Nations match with Switzerland on Feb 16

LATEST

Zelensky welcomes OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to Ukraine

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Ambassador Korniychuk about the UKRAINE.UA website: we must show the world the real Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Digital Transformation Ministry considers it necessary to create independent Internet security regulator

Court rules to leave Antonenko under arrest, despite deterioration of his health

All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD