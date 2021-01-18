Facts

15:03 18.01.2021

Ukraine to finance construction of bridge to Moldova – Zhovkva

Ukraine will finance the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River, which will become part of a new highway connecting Kyiv and Chisinau, said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"One of the projects that we will start immediately will be the construction of a bridge across the Dniester River in the Yampil-Kosuets region, and a corresponding highway that will connect Kyiv and Chisinau. And not just connect, but will allow almost to get by car from Kyiv to Chisinau across the new bridge in five hours. Funding for the construction of this bridge will be carried out at the expense of the state budget of Ukraine. I note that the construction of the entire bridge is carried out at the expense of Ukraine," said Zhovkva in an interview with TSN, published on Monday.

According to him, Ukravtodor is already working on the appropriate regulatory framework for this funding.

"Also, Ukraine will complete a part of the highway from Kyiv directly to the bridge. Most of it has already been built, restored or reconstructed ... Moldova, for its part, will complete its own part of this highway. And, again, they have already built a part of this road. Therefore, this is an absolutely realistic project with realistic financing. The only thing left to do is to complete it. The Ukrainian and Moldovan sides have received the corresponding instructions from the two presidents," Zhovkva said.

