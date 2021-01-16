Cabinet replaces operator for buying COVID-19 vaccines with Crown Agents

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on January 13 defined the British purchasing agency Crown Agents as the operator for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for Ukraine, according to the government's website.

In addition, the government approved the procedure for the use of funds provided for in the 2021 national budget for vaccination.

Earlier, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced the removal of the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine from the purchase of vaccine against coronavirus. Stepanov noted that the head of the company, Arsen Zhumadilov, by posts on Facebook discredits Ukraine in front of the international community and worsens its position in negotiations with vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the minister called the work of the state enterprise in 2020 ineffective.