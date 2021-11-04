Crown Agents will buy COVID vaccine for Ukraine for EIB loan funds

The British purchasing agency Crown Agents will purchase a vaccine for Ukraine with a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19, the EIB will provide UAH 1.66 billion (or EUR 50 million) within the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Framework Loan.

Payment for operating services of Crown Agents, as well as issues on logistics and banking transactions will be carried out within the funds provided by the Ministry of Health under the budget program "Vaccination of the population against acute respiratory disease COVID-19."

As reported, Crown Agents has already purchased 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufacturers for Ukraine, of which 15.5 million doses have been delivered.