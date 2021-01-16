Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel discussed the supply of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"The main task now is to protect the most vulnerable categories of citizens, namely, the elderly, medical workers, military personnel. The appearance of certified vaccines gives us all hope," Zelensky said, according to the presidential press service.

The interlocuters discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine and Germany due to COVID-19 pandemic and the supply of vaccines against this disease.

Zelensky has asked Merkel to help accelerate Ukraine's vaccine delivery.