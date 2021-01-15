Facts

17:27 15.01.2021

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed actions aimed at resolving the military conflict in Donbas.

"I am glad to talk to Angela Merkel. I wish good health to every German citizen during COVID-19 pandemic. Germany always remains a reliable friend and partner for Ukraine. We continue to coordinate our efforts to establish peace in Donbas," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Friday.

