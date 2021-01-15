Facts

10:39 15.01.2021

Crown Agents to purchase COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

British purchasing agency Crown Agents will purchase COVID-19 vaccines for Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"At an extraordinary meeting of the government, it was decided that the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19 will be carried out by the international organization Crown Agents. It will have the authority to conclude contracts in accordance with the preliminary negotiations held by the Ministry of Health, the leadership of the state, as well as logistics support of goods," he said.

Stepanov noted that the company is purchasing vaccines against COVID-19 for different countries, in particular for the UK.

"We have changed the purchasing organization, because at the end of 2020, the work of the State Enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine was extremely ineffective. I consider the organization of the process by the leadership of this company ineffective," the minister added.

