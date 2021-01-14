Facts

12:59 14.01.2021

Price of Russia's responsibility for aggression against Ukraine to grow – Kuleba

2 min read
 The decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to recognize Ukraine's application against the Russian Federation on human rights violations in Crimea as "partially admissible" for consideration on the merits, is a victory and an important step towards bringing the Russian Federation to legal responsibility for aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"This is a victory for Ukraine. This is an important step towards bringing Russia to legal responsibility for aggression against Ukraine. And with each step the price of this responsibility will grow," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said the legal set of actions of Ukraine will confirm the truth that Ukraine reported and refute the disinformation of Russia.

"I am absolutely convinced that the legal set of actions of Ukraine, and this is not only the European Court of Human Rights, these are the processes that are taking place at the International Maritime Tribunal, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court – they will confirm that truth step by step that Ukraine has reported to the world since 2014, when the Russian aggression started, and they will refute all the propaganda and disinformation that the Russian Federation was spreading in this regard," Kuleba said.

 

Tags: #kuleba #echr
Interfax-Ukraine
