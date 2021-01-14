Facts

10:28 14.01.2021

AMCU opens case on MHP's leasing Arctic logistics center

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has begun consideration of the case of concentration in the form of the leasing by PrJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) of the Arctic logistics center in the village Sofiyivska Borschahivka near Kyiv from the Dragon Capital group of companies.

The corresponding order of the state commissioner was issued on January 11, according to the agency's website.

MHP is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of grain, sunflower oil, meat products. MHP supplies the European market with chilled half-carcasses of chickens, which are processed, in particular at its factories in the Netherlands and Slovakia. In February 2019, MHP completed the acquisition of the Slovenian company Perutnina Ptuj.

In addition, at the end of 2020, the MHP supervisory board decided to create the branch MHP Logistics.

The founder and majority shareholder of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosiuk.

MHP's net profit in 2019 increased by 1.7 times compared to 2018, to $215 million. Revenue in 2019 increased by 32%, to $2.06 billion, EBITDA decreased by 16%, to $376 million.

