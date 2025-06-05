AMCU Head Kyrylenko informed of new suspicion of undeclaring property

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of a new suspicion of undeclaring property.

"His wife was also informed of a suspicion of aiding and abetting illicit enrichment," the NABU press service reports.

According to the investigation, the official did not indicate in his electronic declaration for 2024 some 20 real estate objects and a luxury car that were registered to his wife's relatives.

These are six apartments in Kyiv and Uzhgorod, a residential building near Kyiv with an area of ​​over 220 sq m and two land plots, two garage boxes, six parking spaces, three non-residential premises with a total area of ​​over 190 sq m and a BMW X3 car.

As reported, the head of the Antimonopoly Service of Ukraine is a suspect in criminal proceedings on the facts of illegal enrichment and submission of false information in declarations for 2020–2023. The investigation was launched by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors after the publication of the journalistic material by Radio Liberty.