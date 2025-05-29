Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:52 29.05.2025

AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

2 min read
AMCU permits concentration of 100% of United Mining and Chemical Company's shares to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) granted permission for acquisition of 100% of the charter capital of JSC United Mining and Chemical Company to NEQSOL Holding Cemin Ukraine LLC.

According to the AMCU report, such a decision was made at the AMCU meeting on Thursday.

"Permission has been granted to Cemin Ukraine LLC to acquire control over JSC United Mining and Chemical Company by directly purchasing shares of JSC United Mining and Chemical Company, which ensures an excess of 50% of votes in the supreme management body of the company," the committee said.

Director of Public Relations of NEQSOL Holding Ukraine Mykhailo Shuranov stated on his Facebook page that the positive decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in considering the concentration case is an important stage in completing the privatization process.

"NEQSOL Holding will conscientiously fulfill the obligations stipulated by the privatization terms. As a strategic investor, we have plans for modernization, development of new products using deep processing of raw materials, as well as expansion of the presence of the Ukrainian company 'United Mining and Chemical Company' products on world markets with strict compliance with international sanctions," the information states.

Regional director of NEQSOL Holding Ukraine Volodymyr Lavrenchuk also said "the AMCU's decision means the completion of a key stage of one of the largest privatizations in the conditions of a full-scale war in Ukraine. As a strategic investor, we will bring global business expertise to United Mining and Chemical Company to transform it into a modern global player in the titanium industry."

As reported, NEQSOL Holding-controlled Cemin Ukraine LLC became the only bidder for the purchase of United Mining and Chemical Company at the auction scheduled for October 9, 2024: at the initial price of UAH 3.899 billion, it offered UAH 3 billion 938.352 million.

Tags: #umcc #share #amcu

MORE ABOUT

20:51 28.03.2025
Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

17:56 21.02.2025
Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

Kyivstar submits second request to Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Committee for approval to acquire online pharmacy service Tabletki.ua

20:22 05.02.2025
Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

Kyivstar shares to be placed on NASDAQ in Q3 - Komarov

17:54 23.01.2025
AMCU grants permission to Ukrnafta for building up more than 50% of Alliance Holding

AMCU grants permission to Ukrnafta for building up more than 50% of Alliance Holding

20:08 05.09.2024
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine allows CRH to buy Dyckerhoff Cement Ukraine

Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine allows CRH to buy Dyckerhoff Cement Ukraine

18:38 29.08.2024
AMCU Head Kyrylenko posts UAH 30 mln bail - SAPO

AMCU Head Kyrylenko posts UAH 30 mln bail - SAPO

20:01 20.08.2024
Rada adopts law on protection of rights of land share owners

Rada adopts law on protection of rights of land share owners

20:56 12.07.2024
Ukraine approves privatization terms for UMCC with UAH 3.9 bln starting price

Ukraine approves privatization terms for UMCC with UAH 3.9 bln starting price

18:03 16.04.2024
Share of imported building materials on Ukrainian market grows to 23% – expert

Share of imported building materials on Ukrainian market grows to 23% – expert

17:54 14.03.2024
AMCU grants Ukrnafta permission to concentrate Glusco assets

AMCU grants Ukrnafta permission to concentrate Glusco assets

HOT NEWS

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Businessman Yaroslavsky's DCH Group announces searches by national police without court sanction

ZNPP remains on one power line for a record three weeks - Grossi

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

LATEST

Turkish FM to meet Zelenskyy, other officials in Ukraine

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

MFA: Sybiha to hold talks with Turkish counterpart in Kyiv, meaningful meeting expected

Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

AD
AD