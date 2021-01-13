Ukrzaliznytsia intends to switch to modern application for validating tickets for passenger car attendants

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is switching to a modern application for validating tickets on trains for passenger car attendants, Head of the Passenger Company branch Oleksandr Pertsovsky has said.

"We are planning to move to a modern application for passenger car attendants and stewards. Our passengers must have seen our devices used by passenger car attendants to validate tickets as 'hello from the 1990s'. They are already in the past," he said during a press conference on the occasion of the launch of a chat bot in Telegram and Viber messengers with a ticket sale function on Tuesday.

According to him, the new application for passenger car attendants is currently being tested on Intercity trains.