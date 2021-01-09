Maryna Poroshenko calls on authorities to provide proper funding for cultural projects

Head of the Permanent Committee on Health and Social Policy of the Kyiv City Council, deputy of the European Solidarity Maryna Poroshenko is convinced that significant underfunding of cultural projects does not allow Ukraine to move forward.

According to Poroshenko, during the period of her leadership of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, Ukrainian artists managed to implement about 700 projects, but now funding for the cultural sphere has been significantly reduced.

"Undoubtedly, the project of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation is my personal pride. Three years ago it was created according to the best European models. And it works according to modern principles of transparency, non-engagement, support of culture and art in Ukraine," she said on the air of the People of the Big City ​​on the Kyiv.Live TV channel.

She also said that as of the end of the 2020 budget year, two budget projects are being implemented.

"This is directly the main program to support cultural and artistic projects, which is currently underfunded by almost 40%. The second program is institutional support in the cultural sphere. And it is underfunded by 60%," Poroshenko said and expressed hope that such an approach to support culture will be revised.

She also said that each country should support its culture, as this is what identifies, gives reason to be proud of the country, its cultural, creative achievements.

"Without this, we cannot move forward, form national pride for our country," Poroshenko said.

She also recalled large-scale cultural ideas implemented thanks to the patronage of the Poroshenko Foundation and the Roshen company.

"This autumn we have already presented a new project - a new concert hall, the Roshen concert hall, which will be built according to all modern requirements - both world and European ones [...] Together with the Roshen corporation, we set ourselves ambitious plans to build it in five years. It will be opened in 2025. Our musicians, whom we are so proud of, are very professional, talented, but they do not have platforms where to realize their talent inside the country. When such a venue appears in Kyiv, we will be able to invite both our musicians and world stars of classical music", Poroshenko said.