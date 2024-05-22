Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

In the framework of international cooperation and cultural exchange, representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine visited the Central State Historical Archive of Ukraine in Kyiv. The main purpose of the visit was the ceremony of handing over digital copies of the Kamianets-Podilskyi Armenian Voytov Court record books written in the Armenian-Kipchak language.

The ceremony was attended by counselors of the Embassy Alibek Alibekov, Yevgeniy Katrenov and Daniyar Satybaldin, director of the Central State Historical Archive of Ukraine Yaroslav Fayzulin, as well as archive staff and representatives of Kazakh business.

These unique historical documents are of great importance for the cultural heritage and history of both Ukraine and Kazakhstan. They testify to the rich cultural and historical ties between the peoples who lived on the territory of modern Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

The representatives expressed special gratitude to Kazakh businessman and philanthropist Aidyn Rakhimbayev, who made it possible to obtain these historical documents. Aidyn Rakhimbayev is known for his numerous charitable projects and support of cultural initiatives. In gratitude for his cooperation, five modern computers were donated to the Central State Historical Archive of Ukraine on behalf of Mr. Rakhimbayev.

This gesture contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as supports the preservation of historical heritage and the development of cultural ties.

Ancient Kipchak books are handwritten documents created in the Middle Ages, when the Kipchaks (Polovtsians) were one of the most powerful nomadic peoples in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. These books contain valuable historical, legal, and literary texts that reflect the social life, traditions, and legal systems of the time.

The Armenian-Kipchak language is considered to be a unique historical and linguistic phenomenon that arose as a result of the long coexistence of Armenian and Kipchak communities on the territory of modern Ukraine. This language was used by Armenians living in the Crimea, Kamianets-Podilskyi, and other cities where the Kipchaks had significant influence. The Armenian-Kipchak language is a mixed language that combines elements of the Kipchak (Polovtsian) and Armenian languages, making it a unique cultural heritage.

The Kamianets-Podilskyi Armenian Voytiv Court was a judicial institution that operated in Kamianets-Podilskyi during the Middle Ages. It resolved legal issues of the local Armenian community. The record books of this court are valuable sources on the history of law, ethnography, and social life of the society of that time. These books have been stored in the archive for centuries and have now become available thanks to their digitization.

Kazakhstan has now received digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books, which are now available for study and research, enriching the historical heritage of both countries.

On July 22, 1992, the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine established diplomatic relations. And in December 1994, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine was opened.