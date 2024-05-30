Facts

16:38 30.05.2024

USAID says Russian aggression aims to erase Ukrainian culture, national identity

1 min read
USAID says Russian aggression aims to erase Ukrainian culture, national identity

Theodora Dell, deputy USAID mission director in Ukraine, says that the purpose of Russian aggression is to erase Ukrainian culture and national identity.

She said at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage forum in Kyiv on Thursday that Russia's full-scale aggression is aimed at many monuments, archives, libraries and cultural sites. The purpose of this aggression, according to her, is to erase Ukrainian culture and national identity of Ukraine from the pages of history.

Dell stressed that it is extremely important to unite to preserve the Ukrainian cultural heritage.

She said that strengthening Ukrainian culture is a collective effort that requires cooperation between the government, civil society and the private sector.

Tags: #usaid #culture

MORE ABOUT

14:24 22.05.2024
Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

14:03 04.05.2024
Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

12:56 04.05.2024
USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

20:04 01.05.2024
USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

USAID launches two projects to restore medical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia regions

12:17 29.01.2024
Some 78% of population of front-line regions believe that it is necessary to restore cultural institutions only after end of war – survey

Some 78% of population of front-line regions believe that it is necessary to restore cultural institutions only after end of war – survey

12:48 20.10.2023
Google will support initiatives to digitalize Ukrainian cultural heritage, combat disinformation - Ministry of Culture

Google will support initiatives to digitalize Ukrainian cultural heritage, combat disinformation - Ministry of Culture

15:33 09.10.2023
Over 1,700 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

Over 1,700 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine damaged due to Russian aggression – Ministry of Culture

20:43 28.07.2023
Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

19:54 13.07.2023
Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

11:56 10.07.2023
Ministers of Culture of Ukraine, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania initiate Intl Fund for Protection of Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

Ministers of Culture of Ukraine, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania initiate Intl Fund for Protection of Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

Novo-Oleksandrivka of Donetsk region is hottest zone on map of hostilities today - AFU General Staff

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

Two Russian military boats destroyed in Crimean Uzkaya Bay – Intelligence Agency

LATEST

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Defense forces manage to somewhat slow down pace of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Defense Ministry simplifies procedure for codifying weapons, military equipment up to ten days

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

Digital Development Ministry expands its powers in electronic identification

Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

Four enemy Tuna patrol boats hit, two of them destroyed in GUR’s operation in Crimea – GUR

First batch of artillery shells within Czech initiative framework to be delivered to Ukraine in coming days

Farewell ceremony for General Director of Interfax-Ukraine Oleksandr Martynenko will be on Friday at 11.00 at Baikove Cemetery; departure from St. Sofia's Square will be organized by bus

AD
AD
AD
AD